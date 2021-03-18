Take an adventure down under in an Aussie Walkabout at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpusville, New York to get up close and personal with kangaroos.

Hop on over to the park to meet the red kangaroo mob and the newest addition - a rare white leucistic kangaroo named Cosmo.

Photo Credit -Animal Adventure Park

Your walkabout will start with meeting one of the joeys at the park. You'll then enter the shared space Walkabout where the kangaroos may come up to you and accept treats and pets. They may also remain relaxed and away. Regardless you will get some amazing up close photo opportunities.

TSM

Meet Australian bearded dragons and emus are bouncing around too. You never know just what animals you may see on this Aussie adventure.

When the aviary opens, which is anticipated sometime in late May, you will to feed the feathered Aussie friends at the Animal Adventure Park. You'll even be provided access to the aviary for more shared space, direct contact feeding opportunities.

Don't forget to bring your camera to capture this unique experience.

The half hour encounter costs $125 and is open to anyone 3 years of age or older.

- Participants under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult, supervising adult counts as a participant.

– Waivers to be read & signed upon arrival. Minors require consenting guardian to sign on their behalf.

- Guests are required to bring and wear a mask at this time.

Get tickets to the Aussie Walkabout at Theanimaladventurepark.com.