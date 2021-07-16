Animal Adventure Park Lets Cat Out of the Bag, Two Baby Tigers Added

The Animal Adventure Park has let the cat out of the bag. Actually two cats. Two baby tigers will now call the Harpursville, New York park home.

"We are proud to announce that Animal Adventure Park is now home to two tiger, furthering the facility’s diverse and growing population of animal residents," the park shared on Facebook.

The tiger cubs are brothers, that have been named Bao and Ming. Bao means “treasure”, and Ming means “bright” or “shining”.

“These two cubs, brothers, will be companions to one another for life,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “Bao and Ming will serve as proud ambassadors for this majestic and beautiful endangered species, advancing our message of conservation through education by offering engaging animal exhibition.”

Patch and park employees took time to plan the tiger's environment. An expert in zoological design was flown in last month to come up with "a beautiful, cutting-edge exhibit layout that will be the focal point of our Wilds of Asia section of the park."

The new 6,000 square foot exhibit will feature waterfalls, pools, viewing windows, overhead tunnels, and raised viewing decks. "The exhibit’s off-exhibit areas and holding will house a new carnivore kitchen and diet preparation area."

Construction on the new exhibit is already underway and is expected to be completed by the end fo summer. "This design will also house two new species for the park, one of which is expected later this year, and the other debuting in 2022."

You can see the cubs daily at the Animal Adventure Park from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM during their outdoor playtime. Can't make it to the park in Harpursville, New York? Watch them on the new Tiger Cub Cam.

With the new additions, tigers are once again on exhibit in Broome County for the first time since 2015.

