Unbelievably Cute Baby Sloth Born at New York Animal Park Makes First Noise

OMG! The only thing cuter than a baby sloth is hearing it make its first noise. See and hear the adorable new addition at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

"We are absolutely elated to announce the arrival of the first sloth pup in the history of Animal Adventure Park," the park posted on Facebook.

Mom, whose name is Ruby, is doing great. The baby pup appears to also be doing well and is vocal already. Vets will be at the park to check on both mom and baby. "This is an extremely crucial and sensitive time for the little one," said park officials. "We need to ensure nursing and other initial milestones are achieved.

Ever heard a sloth vocalize? Watch and listen....

Hand Raised Baby Sloth

This isn't the first baby sloth at the park. One, named “Puppy” is being hand-raised by owner Jordan Patch and will be a part of the sloth encounter at the park.

"We are hand-rearing him as an ambassador animal to be a part of our educational programs and Animal Encounters; connecting guests with animals in interactive and educational ways, driving home an appreciation for the species and the message of conservation and preservation," said Kerry Gallagher

Animal Adventure Park

Baby Tigers

'Tis the season for babies. Two tigers cubs recently joined the park. The brothers are named Bao and Ming. Bao means “treasure”, and Ming means “bright” or “shining”.

“These two cubs, brothers, will be companions to one another for life,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said.

This is the first time tigers have been on exhibit in Broome County since 2015.

Credit - Animal Adventure Park

