LeSean "Shady" McCoy will have to take his talents elsewhere.

The Buffalo Bills, just days away from the opening of the 2019-2020 NFL season, surprisingly released the 6th-leading rusher in their storied history. At age 31, the veteran running back is done with the Bills. In just four seasons in Orchard Park, he accumulated nearly 4,000 rushing yards--more than other notable Bills' backs Marshawn Lynch, Willis McGahee and C.J. Spiller.

In fact, the list of players ahead of McCoy in career Buffalo rushing yardage reads like a Who's Who:

Thurman Thomas O.J. Simpson Fred Jackson Joe Cribbs Travis Henry

It will probably take only a couple of cell phone calls for McCoy, the league's 25th-leading rusher of all time, to catch on with another NFL team--perhaps with the Texans, Chargers, Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, or Colts.

As for the Bills, they're going with 36-year-old Frank Gore, who averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry last year for Miami. Also in the Buffalo backfield mix: free agent T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary.

Do you think the Bills made the right move?