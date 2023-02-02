Bryan Adams & Joan Jett Announce U.S. Tour, with 2 New York Dates
Grammy-award winning rocker Bryan Adams is hitting the road with Joan Jett as part of a huge multi-city U.S. summer tour, it was recently announced. Two dates will be in the Empire State: June 9th at Madison Square Garden in NYC, and June 13th at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 12 noon through Ticketmaster.
The "So Happy It Hurts" Tour is so named after Bryan's latest studio album. Adams has sold in upwards of 100 million singles and albums over his career, and won a Grammy in 1992 for Best Song for a Motion Picture with "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You."
Touring with Adams will be the legendary rocker Joan Jett, who was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 with her band The Blackhearts. She's known for such smash hits as "Bad Reputation," "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and "I Love Rock n' Roll."
Below is the full itinerary:
BRYAN ADAMS & JOAN JETT 2023 U.S. TOUR DATES:
- June 06 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
June 07 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
June 09 – New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
June 10 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
June 11 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 13 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
June 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
June 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
June 18 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
June 20 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
June 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
June 28 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
June 29 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
July 01 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
July 02 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
July 03 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 06 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
July 25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
July 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
July 28 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
July 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
July 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Aug. 02 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Aug. 03 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena