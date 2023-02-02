Bryan Adams & Joan Jett Announce U.S. Tour, with 2 New York Dates

Grammy-award winning rocker Bryan Adams is hitting the road with Joan Jett as part of a huge multi-city U.S. summer tour, it was recently announced. Two dates will be in the Empire State: June 9th at Madison Square Garden in NYC, and June 13th at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 12 noon through Ticketmaster.

The "So Happy It Hurts" Tour is so named after Bryan's latest studio album. Adams has sold in upwards of 100 million singles and albums over his career, and won a Grammy in 1992 for Best Song for a Motion Picture with "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You."

Touring with Adams will be the legendary rocker Joan Jett, who was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 with her band The Blackhearts. She's known for such smash hits as "Bad Reputation," "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and "I Love Rock n' Roll."

Below is the full itinerary:

BRYAN ADAMS & JOAN JETT 2023 U.S. TOUR DATES:

June 06 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

June 07 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

June 09 – New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 10 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

June 11 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 13 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

June 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

June 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

June 18 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

June 20 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

June 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

June 28 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 29 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 01 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

July 02 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

July 03 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 06 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

July 25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

July 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

July 28 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

July 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

July 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Aug. 02 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 03 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

