Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to Show Central NY Who’s Boss

The legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to rock the JMA Dome in Syracuse on Thursday, September 7th, it was announced today. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10am through Ticketmaster.

Fans interested in seeing the Boss must first register for the Verified Fan platform, now through February 24th. Once verified, registrants will be eligible to receive an access code allowing them to purchase tickets, although obtaining a code is not guaranteed.

Springsteen's stop in Central New York is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's extended U.S. tour dates. Additional Upstate New York tour dates include the MVP Arena in Albany on March 14th and the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on March 23rd.

The September 7th show will be Springsteen's first Central New York concert in over a decade. He last played in 2012 at Vernon Downs. Max Weinberg, drummer for the E Street Band, played the New York State Fair last year with his band Max Weinberg's Jukebox.

See the recently added tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 Tour below:

Aug 09 - Chicago, IL

Aug 16 - Philadelphia, PA

Aug 18 - Philadelphia, PA

Aug 24 - Foxborough, MA

Aug 28 - Washington DC

Aug 30 - East Rutherford, NJ

Sept 01 - East Rutherford, NJ

Sept 07 - Syracuse, NY

Sept 09 - Baltimore, MD

Sept 12 - Pittsburgh, PA

Nov 03 - Vancouver, BC

Nov 06 - Edmonton, AB

Nov 08 - Calgary, AB

Nov 10 - Winnipeg, MB

Nov 14 - Toronto, ON

Nov 16 - Toronto, ON

Nov 18 - Ottawa, ON

Nov 20 - Montreal, QC

Nov 30 - Phoenix, AZ

Dec 04 - Inglewood, CA

Dec 06 - Inglewood, CA

Dec 08 - San Francisco, CA

