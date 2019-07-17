Bruce Springsteen’s Emmy Nod Puts the Coveted ‘EGOT’ Within Reach

Bruce Springsteen’s Netflix special based on his Springsteen on Broadway show was nominated for two Emmy awards, edging him closer to joining the elite group of EGOT winners.

He only needs the Emmy to add to his clutch of Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins from across his career. Springsteen on Broadway was nominated in the Emmy categories of Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded) and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke special with Paul McCartney is also nominated in those categories.

A total of 15 people are currently EGOT holders, though, if Springsteen wins, he’ll do so in the less-official category of a non-competitive award, because his Tony for Springsteen on Broadway was an honorary award. The show wasn’t allowed to compete because not all Tony voters were offered free tickets.

At the conclusion of the show’s 236-performance run at the Walter Kerr Theater, the Boss remained vague about whether he planned to take it on the road. Since then, he’s released a new solo album, Western Stars, and confirmed he’s working on a new E Street Band LP, which will see them returning to the road in 2020.

He admitted he hadn’t been able to create anything for his longtime group for a number of years. “It’s a trick every time you do it, you know?" he explained. "But it’s a trick that, because of that fact that you can’t explain, cannot be self-consciously duplicated. It has to come to you in inspiration. … About a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band. And it came out of just … I mean, I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere. And it was good, you know?”

The 71st Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony takes place on Sept. 15 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be aired on the Fox network.