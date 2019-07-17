Here comes the rain...lots and lots of rain, that could cause flash flooding in central New York. Then comes the heat....lots and lots of heat that could be dangerous.

Heavy Rain/Flash Flooding

Thunderstorms could dump up to 3 inches of rain this afternoon and evening, with 1-2 inches coming very quickly according to the National Weather Service, leading to risks of flash flooding in central New York. Storms are expected between 1pm-8pm with heaviest rainfall south of the Thruway.

Photo by - Noaa.gov

Dangerous Heat

Once the storms have passed, it's going to be hot....dangerously hot! Heat indexes will be in the triple digits Friday and Saturday, with Saturday being the hottest. But let's be honest, once it reaches 100, does it really matter?

Photo by - Noaa.gov

Tips to Beat the Heat:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exercise should be done in between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss.

Eat small meals, but eat more often. Avoid salty foods

Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol or caffeine

If possible, stay out of the sun an in air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body

Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes

Check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs

Make sure there is enough food and water for pets

Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly.

Get more extreme heat advice from the New York State Department of Health.

If you HAVE to be outside in the heat, get yourself a cooling towel. I swear by them and don't leave home without it on a hot day. You can thank me later.