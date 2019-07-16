Watch Out For Latest FedEx Email Scam

Heads up Central New Yorkers, there is a new email scam pretending to be FedEx on the internet.

This tip comes directly from our radio station office. Someone got the following email, which we removed the links from:

FedEx Office (R) Service Announcement:

************************** Dear Customer, Fedex will deliver your package on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:00pm. Click on the tracking number below to check the status of your shipment. Tracking Number: 9361289674090472555404 If you are placing an order, please also inform the team member if you would like to see a printed sample of your project. For your convenience, access print options & place your next order online: http://www.fedex.com/us/office/ for in-store pickup or delivery. Need to print on the go? Send your files by email to printandgo @fedex.com. Use the self-service printer at FedEx Office to print with the retrieval code you receive.

If you need assistance with your files, team members are there to help. ************************ For more information about products and services, pack and ship services, locations, or FedEx drop-off times, go to fedex.com/office or call 1.800.GoFedEx 1.800.463.3339."

Seems legit right?

Well, it wasn't from a FedEx email. It came from one labeled "sgregson@telus.net." It was a phishing email trying to get information from the links. Please be careful what you open on your computer, tablets, or phones.