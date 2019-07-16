Tropical Storm Barry Brings Downpours, Flash Flooding, Leaves Behind Extreme Heat in CNY

Tropical Storm Barry is headed to central New York. It won't be like what hit New Orleans, but the remnants of the storm will bring torrential downpours and possible flash flooding.

Thunderstorms may begin this afternoon (7/16) but are more likely Wednesday according to the National Weather Service.

"The threat for locally heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding continues into Wednesday and Wednesday evening as tropical moisture from the remnants of Barry passes through the area."

Up to a half inch of rain is expected Wednesday and another quarter inch is possible Wednesday night.

If roads become flooded, find another way around. Don't try driving through it. You're not only putting yourself at risk, but also the emergency personnel who have to come rescue you.

Photo by - Joe Falcetti

If you're driving at night, be careful heavy rains don't wash away roads. Recent storms have already caused severe damage in Taberg and Camden.

Photo Credit - Tim Tanner

Once the storm passes, the heat is on. "There is a potential for extreme heat on Friday and Saturday with maximum heat indices each afternoon in the valleys between 100 and 105 degrees. Sunday it'll cool down, but only a bit with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.