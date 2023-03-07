WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ Returns to Albany, Will History Be Made?

Are you ready to be taken to Suplex City?

The MVP Arena in Albany will welcome back the stars of WWE's Monday Night Raw for a live taping on Monday, May 29th. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10am. Bell time is at 7:30pm.

As of yet, no matches have been announced for the show. But the "Event Details" page on mvparena.com is advertising Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Kevin Owns, Austin Theory, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and "many more."

Fans in attendance can expect fallout from the King & Queen of the Ring, a major pay-per-view card scheduled in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia just two days prior on May 27th. The May 29th Raw will be the first show back stateside.

It's not unreasonable to expect something big to happen. Albany has seen its fair share of memorable wrestling moments:

RIC FLAIR WINS WWE CHAMPIONSHIP • ROYAL RUMBLE • JANUARY 19, 1992

Ric Flair lasted nearly an hour to win the WWE Championship in what is considered by many to be the greatest Royal Rumble event of all time. Back in 1992 the MVP Arena was still the Knickerbocker Arena.

KURT ANGLE BEATS THE ROCK FOR WWE CHAMPIONSHIP • NO MERCY • OCTOBER 22, 2000

In a little less than a year, Kurt Angle rose to the top to defeat wrestling great and Hollywood superstar The Rock for the WWE Championship... albeit with a little outside interference.

EDGE BEATS JOHN CENA FOR WWE CHAMPIONSHIP • NEW YEARS REVOLUTION • JANUARY 8, 2006

It was an "Oh my God!" moment in January 2006, when Edge famously cashed in his "Money in the Bank" briefcase to dethrone John Cena of the WWE Championship. Cena had successfully defended the title in a hard-fought Elimination Chamber match, with Edge taking advantage of his exhaustion.

EDGE ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT • SMACKDOWN TAPING • APRIL 11, 2011

After a series of serious neck and spinal injuries, Edge announced his retirement in Albany, thereby relinquishing the WWE title. He would return to action, however, in January 2020.

