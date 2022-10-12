I can't even begin to describe to you how much I love my favorite Christmas movie. In fact, it's one that I can quote regularly. It's one that I remember going to see at the movie theater on Christmas Day with my parents as a kid. That movie is of course, Elf, starring Will Ferrell.

It wasn't until I was doing my college internship that I realized there was a MUSICAL of my favorite Christmas movie on Broadway. At the time, living in New York City and being a broke college student, I knew I wouldn't be able to afford to go. And, once I became financially stable enough to be able to buy them, it was no longer on Broadway.

Now, thanks to our friends at the Broadway Theatre League here in Utica, I will finally be able to fulfill one of my longtime wants: to see Elf The Musical. If you're similar to me and you absolutely LOVE the movie, you'll need to check out the musical too.

Elf will be hitting the stage at The Stanley Theatre on November 16 and 17 at 7 PM. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the Stanley Box Office starting at $53.

Is it similar to the movie? Well, I suppose. To me, it seems relatively similar. The plot line is the same after all...

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

There is one major difference. It's a musical, meaning there will be will be songs we don't know of, and I am so excited about that.

Will you be getting tickets to prepare (in the best way) for the upcoming holiday? Let us know inside our station app.

