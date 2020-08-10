Briggs & Stratton Looking To Hire 200 in CNY

The world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment is looking to hire another 200 central New Yorkers.

Briggs & Stratton says it is looking to hire assemblers, machine operators, welders, finish operators and others. Last month, the company announced it was moving production of lawn tractors, residential zero-turn mowers and snow blowers from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Munnsville in Madison County - the site of the former Ferris Industries.

Last year, Briggs & Stratton also opened a new facility in the city of Sherrill.

The company is hosting on-site hiring events each Wednesday between 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at their facility 100 East Seneca Street in Sherrill. No experience necessary, ''as robust training is provided'', according to a release from company.

In July, Briggs & Stratton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but executives say they're looking to sell off assets while continuing operations, including going forward with plans to expand here in central New York.

Briggs & Stratton makes gasoline engines and designs and manufactures outdoor power equipment under various name brands, including Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------