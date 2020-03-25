‘Rainbows Over Sherrill’ Brightens Whole City Amid Coronavirus Worries

The City of Sherrill isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic bring them down - instead they're brightening their homes with rainbows.

Credit: Myron Thurston

It all started with a Facebook group, 'Rainbows Over Sherrill', encouraging residents to decorate their homes with rainbows "to help spread joy and happiness to kids who are outside for walks while social distancing." The hope is to turn the whole city into a rainbow ISpy game.

It looks like it's working: rainbows adorn homes, hedges, doors, and windows throughout the city.

Wouldn't it be great to see this spread throughout Central New York?

Let's see your rainbows.