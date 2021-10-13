Great American Baking Show Contestant Brings Her New Bakery To Oneida

She has been on more than just the Great American Baking Show too, also featured on the Food Networks Summer Rush. Now she has a new bakery open in Oneida.

Baking is a very difficult skill, but one woman in Central New York sure knows how to make it look very easy. That woman is Andrea Maranville. It has been 3 years since her time on the Great American Baking Show on ABC. On that show, she showed she was someone who belongs with the big names in baking. In fact, Maranville was a runner-up. She had another opportunity to get some spotlight on a national television level just last summer too with Summer Rush on the Food Network.

If you're looking for some of the best, if not THE best-baked treats Central New York has to offer, all you have to do is head over to Oneida. The new bakery actually just opened its doors on October 7th and is called Sweet Life Of a Baker. The new bakery is located at 552 Sherrill Road in Oneida. Instantly it was proven that many in Central New York adore her baking, she was hoping for 15 people to show up throughout the day to what she called a quiet opening, according to a post on the business's Facebook page, she had gotten that by 9 am. The hours for Central New York's newest bakery are currently Thursday through Saturday 8 am to 4 pm.

Interested in checking out the menu of what she has available at her brand new bakery? Of course, you can check them out on Facebook, or AndreaMaranville.com as well.

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

20 Pics: Texas Baker Makes Some Amazingly Realistic Animal Cakes This Texas baker makes some amazingly realistic animal, food, and Disney cakes. Take a look at some of Dusty Sinclair's work including a rattlesnake and a deer.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America