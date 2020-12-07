MVCC is Offering Free Technical Education in Trade Careers for Uticans

Mohawk Valley Community College is giving Utica residents the chance to learn a new trade for free, under a new Job Corps Scholars program.

If you've ever had to hire someone to fix something at your house, or work on your car, you know that trade education can lead to lucrative employment. MVCC is offering technical education for free, where students can choose from three different curriculums.

Job Corps Scholars is a grant-funded cohort opportunity for students to earn an MVCC certificate for free in tech and trades programs in one year. Students also will receive intense, individualized personal and employment counseling.

Students can choose from three courses: Mechatronics, Welding, and Carpentry/Masonry. Plus, once students earn their certificate, they're guaranteed a job interview with Briggs and Stratton in Sherrill, and Cree Wolfspeed in Marcy. Those interviews will hopefully lead to employment.

There are eligibility requirements for the program:

Be 17-24 years old

Be a current resident of the City of Utica

Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of a U.S. territory

Must not be currently enrolled in any college courses

Seats in the program are limited, and classes start February 1, 2021. If you'd like to enroll, contact Monalisa Htun, Job Corps Scholars Program Coordinator at mhtun@mvcc.edu or 315-334-7761.

This is a great opportunity to get started in a career in a growing industry - all free of charge.