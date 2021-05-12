Break Out The Shorts! One More Night of Frost, Then Warm Days

The last few weeks have been very confusing for the weather in Central New York. Good news though, It's looking like this may be the last night for frost for the foreseeable future.

I am no meteorologist, I can however see from looking on the weather app on my phone that warm days are on the way. It's good to see since the last few days have been wet, damp, and just flat out miserable. Waking up this morning didn't exactly inspire me to think spring was about to finally ditch winter's nagging ways. In fact, according to NYUP temperatures in the area have been 15 degrees colder than usual for this time of the year. Luckily, it seems like tonight may be the last truly cold night though.

With all of that said, tonight we will be seeing some frost. So don't be shocked if you wake up to a little bit on the grass and windshield of your car tomorrow morning. It is a good thing though, as it may be the last time until fall where we actually dip down around the freezing point. So if you're some kind of Jack Frost enthusiast, take advantage of tonight. If you're just begging Mother Nature to finally cut us some slack, rejoice!

We should be in the mid to upper 60's for the remainder of the week during the day, all of those days currently are projected to have quite a bit of sunshine too. By the time the weekend rolls around, we should be firmly into the 70's for temps.

