Weekend Forecast: Frost and Fire Possible

There is a chance of frost overnight but authorities say that there remains a risk of wildfires through the weekend.

Wildfire Spread Advisory

The National Weather Service says a Wildfire Spread Advisory for Central New York remains in effect.

On April 30, 2022 the NWS says that humidity levels are expected to significantly "drop between 15 to 25 percent."  Coupled with northwest winds of 10 to 20mph that may gust up to 30mph, the low humidity levels create conditions that are conducive to wildfires.

The NWS says, "These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread today across all of Central NY."

Affected areas include the following counties:

  • Broome
  • Cayuga
  • Chemung
  • Chenango
  • Cortland
  • Delaware
  • Madison
  • Oneida
  • Onondaga
  • Otsego
  • Schuyler
  • Seneca
  • Steuben
  • Sullivan
  • Tioga
  • Tompkins
  • Yates

The NWS reminds residents that the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14, 2022.  No burn permits are issued at this time.

Source: National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Forecast

This afternoon
Sunny skies are forecast with a projected high near 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tonight
Areas of frost are expected after 1:00am. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with a high near 69 degrees.
Sunday Night
Showers are likely Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 47 degrees.
Monday
There is a 70% chance of precipitation with showers likely.  The forecast calls for  mostly cloudy skies and a high near 61 degrees.
Monday Night
There is a chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 47 degrees.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE:   This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the National Weather Service.]

