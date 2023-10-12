An Upstate NY Monument Honors the Notorious Traitor Benedict Arnold

It makes sense that a historical monument would name the actual person it's honoring, right? Well, not in this case. Because as it happens, the infamous turncoat Benedict Arnold has a monument right here in Upstate New York, yet you won't find his name inscribed anywhere on it.

So what gives?

Even if you don't know the details, Benedict Arnold is a name known to many, thanks to his infamous decision to betray his own country and join forces with the British. But before that moment of infamy, Arnold was actually a decorated soldier during the Battle of Saratoga.

benedict arnold - 1 Canva loading...

During that engagement, Arnold played a pivotal role as a courageous and skilled American general. His leadership contributed significantly to the American victory over British forces, not to mention a serious leg injury he sustained during battle, which further solidified his reputation as a war hero.

But after the battle, things got dicey. For one reason or another, Arnold felt slighted by the Continental Congress. According to Wikipedia:

Arnold had been badly wounded twice in battle and had lost his business in Connecticut, which made him profoundly bitter. He grew resentful of several rival and younger generals who had been promoted ahead of him and given honors which he thought he deserved.

via GIPHY

But despite Arnold committing the most heinous betrayal in American history, he is still honored for his heroism during the Battle of Saratoga. The "Boot Monument," as it has come to be known, was erected in 1887 and can be seen in the Saratoga National Historic Park at 648 NY-32 in Stillwater, New York.

benedict arnold2 - 1 Canva loading...

5 Famous Animals Buried in New York State Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

8 Famous People Who Didn't Know Were Buried In New York Thinking about taking a ghost walk this Halloween, here are 9 famous graves you can check out this year. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

UTICA HISTORY! Vintage Four Acres Concert Posters Found in Ceiling Holy time capsule! Check out these vintage posters from Utica's historic Four Acres night club! Gallery Credit: Will Phillips