Historic Snowstorm Set To Hit Parts of New York State

We're roughly five weeks into the winter season, and late January is usually the time that we're all sick and tired of the snow and cold.

Grabbing multiple layers, shoveling snow off the sidewalk and driveway, brushing the snow off our vehicles. Winter fatigue has set in for many in New York State, especially since this has been such a snowy and cold January.

Mother Nature always has a few tricks up her sleeve though, and another giant curveball is coming by the way of what could be a historic snowstorm for the northeast and parts of New York State.

Weather forecasters are calling for what they deem a "bomb cyclone" to hit the New England region and downstate in New York.

What exactly is a bomb cyclone, though?

AccuWeather says it's when central pressure of a storm crashed by 24 millibars or greater within a 24 hour period.

This winter storm is no joke, either. Friday and Saturday will be the days it impacts the northeast, from New York City and regions downstate, to pretty much all of New England and New Jersey, this snowstorm will not only bring heavy snowfall, but cause impossible travel conditions with hurricane-force wind gusts and possible power outages as well.

New York City is likely to see up to a foot of snow from the storm, with lesser totals just upstate. As for New England, those residents will see the brunt of the snow with 2-3 feet possible.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter says there is likely to be blizzard conditions. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are also concerns with this storm.

Anywhere from 1-6 inches could fall between central New York and near the Hudson Valley. Western New York and regions near the Finger Lakes will likely be spared from this snowstorm.

Basically, if you're going to be in the brunt of this storm, don't travel unless you absolutely have to. The driving conditions will be horrible, especially with the blowing snow causing white out conditions.

