New Yorkers Love Traveling To These 3 Destinations

Even with all of its problems, New York State remains one of the best places to live in the entire world.

The Empire State is incredibly diverse and has something for just about everyone. From the bustling streets of New York City to the nightly Niagara Falls, from the amazing Finger Lakes to the rolling hills of Ellicottville, if you need to get away for a change of scenery, you often only need to drive just a few hours to have an amazing experience.

But sometimes what we have here in New York just isn't enough and it's time for us to hop on a plane and check out the world.

With several international airports within the borders of the state, New Yorkers have no shortage of opportunities to get away for a little while. Now, from time to time it may be a little stressful dealing with New York airports, however, that doesn't seem to slow down travel at all.

So where do New Yorkers like to travel to when they finally decide to leave the state for a quick vacation?

According to AirportParkingReservations.com, who analyzed tons of data from Google and other sources, there are 3 different locations that truly stand out for New Yorkers when they leave the country.

So what locations do New Yorkers have on their travel itinerary?

Leaning Tower Offers Night Views Getty Images loading...

Number 1 Desitnation - Italy

With cities like Rome, Venice, Florence, and Milan, there's no surprise here why this country is at the top of the list for people from the Empire State.

Yucatan Peninsula Getty Images for Lumix loading...

Number 2 Destination - Mexico

I've spent many days laying on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas and several more days wandering around Chechen Itza, so I totally understand why this country is 2nd on the list.

Japan To Extend State Of Emergency Amid Continuing Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

Number 3 Destination - Japan

Tokyo and Kyoto are two very popular spots for people to visit when they land in Japan, and with such great places to see and history to learn, there's no question as to why.

