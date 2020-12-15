There’s a Good Chance of Christmas Package Delays In The Northeast

There's a huge snowstorm that is expected to miss CNY but much of the northeast won't be so likely this week, as as much as two feet of snow could fall in certain areas from late Tuesday to Thursday. The southern tier could still see a couple of inches.

However, the bigger impact in New York could be Christmas present package delays this week because of the snowstorm. The weather is expected to impact logistics of package deliveries from the USPS, UPS and FedEx.

“While we continue to monitor trends, residents in the East need to pay close attention to the forecast over the next few days,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. “This storm has the potential to be highly disruptive for a large number of people.”

The storm should bring heavy, wet snow and even rain, which will also cause freezing.

I still have two packages that have yet to arrive, so here's to hoping your packages still get delivered before Christmas Day! Thinking of all the people that will see a whole lot of snow in the northeast this week.