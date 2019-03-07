Snow is a fact of life in Central New York. Most of us can handle driving in it, but there's always that one guy that passes you at 65 MPH in a whiteout that you wish knew the rules.

Since he'll have plenty of time to read while he's being towed out of the ditch on the side of the road, here are they are:

The 10 Commandments of Driving In A Central New York Snowstorm

Thou shalt clear the snow off your car before you get on the road. Thou shalt not talk on the phone while driving in a snowstorm (or basically, EVER.) Thou shalt slow down, for your 4-wheel drive does not make you invincible. Thou shalt not ride the bumper of the car in front of you. Thou shalt not drive with your fog lights on unless you're in the boonies. If it's really bad, thou shalt stay home. Walmart does not constitute an emergency. Thou shalt buy the best snow tires you can afford. Thou shalt not laugh TOO hard at the idiot who just passed you who ended up in a ditch a mile down the road (as long as they're okay). Thou shalt leave extra time to get where you're going. If you freak out driving in snow, thou shalt consider moving to Florida.

So there they are, the 10 Commandments of Driving in a CNY Snowstorm. Did we miss any?