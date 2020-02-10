New York Cities With The Most Snow So Far

At least once in recent memory, Binghamton took home the honor of the most snowfall in a season. That's quite a fete considering how many New York cities are prone to receiving more snowfall than we get normally.

Rochesterfirst.com has published the totals for this season so far. It appears that Rochester is in the lead with 70 inches of snowfall. Normally, you would think Buffalo is the city to beat, but currently Syracuse comes in second, followed by Binghamton, then Buffalo, with Albany falling into fifth place.

via Rochesterfirst.com