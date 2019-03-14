Boilermaker Open Registration Begins Friday

Following a week of Early Access Registration, the 2019 Boilermaker field is nearly half-filled.

The Early Access Registration period is a week-long window for qualified runners and deferrals from the previous year to register with a guaranteed spot in the race.

It ends today at noon.

Open Registration for the general public will begin at noon on Friday.

Race officials say the rate of 2019 registrations is outpacing the prior two years.

Open Registration will feature a tiered pricing system.this year. Boilermaker officials are urging runners to register early to save money and secure their spot in the 2019 field.

You can register at boilermaker.com.

The 42nd running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 14th