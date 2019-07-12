Boilermaker Weekend Kicks Off With Health And Wellness Expo

Boilermaker weekend officially kicks-off today with the Fitness Mill Health and Wellness Expo.

The Expo takes place today from noon to 7:00 and tomorrow from 8:00 to 4:30 in the Jorgensen Athletic Center at Mohawk Valley Community College.

Runners can pickup their race packets. The Expo also features interactive booths, race merchandise and new this year, the Mohawk Valley Career Fair.

For a complete list of Expo events, visit boilermaker.com.

The 42nd running of the Boilermaker takes place on Sunday.

WIBX will bring you live coverage beginning at 7:00 a.m.