Boilermaker Men’s Winner Returning To Defend His Title

The Boilermaker Road Race will have a new women's champion this year.

2018 Women's Open winner and four-time Boilermaker champion Mary Wacera has dropped out of the field.

Men's Open winner Gabriel Geay will be returning to defend his title.

Three-time defending Wheelchair champion Daniel Romanchuk will be returning as well. Romachuk is the number one men's wheelchair racer in the world and has won the New York City, Boston and London Marathons, as well as Peachtree, in the last year.

Amanda McGrory, the seven time defending Women's Wheelchair winner, is not racing so there will be a new Women's Wheelchair champion for the first time since 2010.

The 42nd running of the Boilermaker takes place on Sunday.

WIBX will bring you live coverage of the race starting at 7:00.