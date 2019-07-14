Homicide in Utica Delays the Start of The Boilermaker Road Race

The start of the Boilermaker Road Race was delayed by a homicide in Utica.

WKTV reports that the Utica Police Department confirms that a homicide happened on Post Street, off Culver Avenue.

The first two miles of the Boilermaker are run on Culver Avenue.

"A woman was pronounced dead, and a man was rushed to the hospital in what they are calling a possible domestic incident. The man did have significant cuts and lacerations, according to police," WKTV reports.

