Boilermaker Announces 2019 Registration Information

The 2019 Boilermaker is 144 days away and registration for the race begins in just over two weeks.

Race Director Jim Stasaitis says Early Access Registration will begin at noon on March 7th and end on March 14th at noon.

Stasaitis says Early Access is reserved for qualified finishers and deferrals from 2018 at 2018 pricing.

Open Registration will begin at noon on March 15th at Tier One pricing levels and end on April 15th. If caps have not been reached by April 15th, further pricing tiers will take effect.

The pricing structure is as follows:

Early Access registration: $55/15K and $40/5K

Open Registration Tier 1: $60/15K and $45/5K

Race caps will remain at 14,500 for the 15K and 4,500 for the 5K.

Registrations are only accepted online through RunSignUp, which can be accessed at Boilermaker.com.

The 42nd running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 14th.