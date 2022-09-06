Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust

Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust.

The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.

The Boil Shack website is still active, but there hasn't been a new post on the Facebook page since 2020.

The property is up for lease. It'll cost you $75,000 a year if you're interested.

Credit - Pavia Real Estate Credit - Pavia Real Estate loading...

2022 Restaurants Closings

This isn't the first restaurant to close this year and probably won't be the last. Sammy's Cafe, also in New Hartford, closed at the end of August.

Boneyard BBQ Out of Utica

Boneyard BBQ closed the Utica location after serving the community since 2016. The Sylvan Beach restaurant remains open though.

As most of you know, I have been spending most of my time building my Wall Street career and the restaurant/bar is too hard to manage from afar.

Credit - Boneyard BBQ via Facebook Credit - Boneyard BBQ via Facebook loading...

Last Howard Johnson's Closes

It's the end of an era after almost 100 years. The last surviving Howard Johnson's restaurant, which was located in Upstate New York, has bit the dust.

What was once the largest restaurant chain in the country during the 1960s and 70s, with more than 1,000 locations, is no more. The last remaining Howard Johnson's location in Lake George, New York has closed its doors for good.

Credit - Exit Realty Empire Associates Credit - Exit Realty Empire Associates loading...

The Lake George Howard Johnson's franchise turned into the “Lake George Family Restaurant” in 2015. When the lease transferred to a new owner, he decided to try and cash in on the famous name, calling the restaurant “Howard Johnson’s.” However, its only connection to the once-famous chain was the name.

Lock 24 Transformed into Angry Smokehouse Restaurant in CNY The old Lock 24 restaurant is being transformed into the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville, New York

The 9 Best Italian Restaurants In The Utica-Rome Area