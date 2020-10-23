The Boil Shack- Half Off Thursday October 29th

On Thursday October 29th, you'll be able to try The Boil Shack of New Hartford. They are the perfect place for anyone who loves seafood. We want to help you dine out, or dine in, on a budget with Half Off Thursday. This is your chance to save on an amazing local restaurant.

About The Boil Shack

Everything is made from classic Cajun recipes with the highest quality, freshest ingredients! Their seafood boils include a pound of seafood, corn on the cob and two potatoes. Try the crawfish boil, lobster boil, scallop and shrimp combo, the daily special or one of their many other options! It's a little messy, but that's part of its charm! Don't be afraid to get your hands dirty, they have hand sanitizer, gloves, wet towelettes and a handwashing sink near the dining area.

Enjoy fresh and delicious seafood with this $25 gift certificate to The Boil Shack for only $12.50. This is your chance to save, and enjoy an amazing meal.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

Starting Thursday October 29th at 8 am, the Half Off Thursday deal of the week goes live. This week buy a $25 for The Boil Shack for only $12.50.