How Bizzare: Upstate New York Restaurant Hires Robots Amidst Labor Shortage

When life hands you lemons, you're supposed to make lemonade, right? Well, that's exactly what one Upstate New York restaurant is doing with the help of a robot.

According to the Albany Business Review, Boil Shack on Wolf Road in Colonie, New York, added a new team member to their staff. It's not just any team member, nor was it one that went through a full interview process. It's a robot by the name of BellaBot.

Owner of the Boil Shack, Bill Chow, explained that he spent over two months searching for anyone to fill the position to help run his restaurant. That's when he started looking into investing in a robot instead. He saw videos from friends who run Asian restaurants in New York City and California that had the model, and that made him want one.

He says that BellaBot is programmed to run takeout orders the 40 paces from the kitchen to the hostess stand and from the kitchen to tables with as many as 12 plates. However, they will not replace the servers.

Right now we're operating without a food runner. Most restaurants have at least one or two food runners on a busy night. And we haven't been able to fill that position now for two months. And I don't think a robot would ever replace a server because we still want that interaction being a full-service restaurant. But it definitely could replace a full food runner,

The Albany Business Review says the restaurant is leasing the robot for about the same price paying a food runner would cost: $500 to $600 per month. If Chow were to invest in the model, it would be very costly — between $18,000 and $20,000 — and the restaurant would be responsible for repairs and upgrades.

Get our free mobile app

We've seen automated kiosks being added to fast food restaurants across the country over the past few years, but I can't think of ever seeing a full fledged robot in a restaurant.

Chow said his customers are loving the addition of BellaBot for many reasons, but they love her mostly because it can sing "Happy Birthday," ask guests how their food is, and make faces. Plus, it's gotten the community to talk about the restaurant - with more customers walking through the doors.

There's several Boil Shack locations in New York, including one in New Hartford. Would you love to go to a restaurant where there was a robot worker? Or would you prefer to have a living, breathing person take care of you? Let us know inside our station app.

13 of the Best Breakfast Spots in the Mohawk Valley You Need to Visit at Least Once Thanks to everyone in the 315 Menus Facebook page, for suggesting these top locations for getting breakfast in the Mohawk Valley. Have you tried any of them? What should we order? Let us know inside our station app.

13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country Food Network recently published a list of the " 98 Best Pastas In The United States " and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots.

They broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. Here's those restaurants on the list:

23 Places To Order The Best Steak In Utica, Rome, and Syracuse New York Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of New York? Where are you going for dinner?

We asked all over social media where to order. Here's our list of 23 places to order steak. If you have any suggestions text us on our app.