Boeheim's Army advanced to the Elite Eight in The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday with a win over Men of Mackey. The event comes as live sports is hard to come by on television, giving the event much more attention than previous years. The winner-take-all format will deliver $1 million to the champion. That means on average, each champion player will take home about $100,000 from the tournament.

Eric Devendorf led the way for the mostly Syracuse squad that's seeded third in the tourney, winning 76-69 in Columbus Ohio. It was a rare live traditional sporting event which aired on ESPN on Tuesday afternoon. The Syracuse dominant team will play next on Saturday. against the number 22 seed, Sideline Cancer, at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Devendorf was exceptional scoring 9 of 14 for a total of 20-points. Overall, Syracuse was 28 of 32 at the free-throw line.

Boeheim's Army, made up of almost all former Syracuse players, jumped out to a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter. But, in true Syracuse fashion, allowed Men of Mackey to come back into the game, coming within 4 at one point in the final period. Will Rayman was the only non-Syracuse player to compete for the Army, who played college ball for Colgate.

Syracuse scoring was spotty with Donte Greene scoring 16 and Malachi Richardson scoring 15. 10 of Richardson's points came from the free-throw line, where the Syracuse former was exceptional. Boeheim's Army shot spectacularly from the line, scoring 28 of 32.

With 3:59 left, the Elam Ending determined that the team that scored 76 points first would win the game and it was Brandon Trische who won it at the line scoring the 76th point for the Army on a 1 and 1 foul shot.

Sideline Cancer, Boeheim's opponent on Saturday, is the number 22 seed. The game will air again on ESPN.