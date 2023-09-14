Syracuse Native Bobcat Goldthwait Headlining Funny, Far-Out Animation Festival in CNY

Comic actor-turned-director Bobcat Goldthwait will take part in a new Central New York animation festival highlighting weird and hilarious short films.

#IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Day One Getty Images for IMDb loading...

Calling itself "The Duck and Red Octopus Short Funny Stop-Action and Animated Film Festival", the event will take place Sept. 22-23 at the Ake Gallery in Cortland, New York.

Goldthwait will be performing standup the evening of the first day, Friday, Sept. 22.

The festival will also feature panels and exhibitions from well-known animators. Tom Kenny (of SpongeBob SquarePants fame) will also be appearing virtually.

Nickelodeon And Moody Gardens Unveil Brand-New ICELAND: Ice Sculptures With SpongeBob SquarePants Attraction Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants (Getty Images for Nickelodeon) loading...

42 finalists in the film festival will compete for a variety of awards, including Best Stop Action Short, Funniest Animated Short, Best Local Short, Best Local Youth Short and the tongue-in-cheek Totally Unfair Insider and Nepotism Award.

The Ake Gallery, located at 165 Main Street in downtown Cortland, is owned and operated by standup comic and Cortland native Paul Koslowski.

Tickets for this event are $20 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

FROM HUMBLE BEGINNINGS IN CENTRAL NEW YORK TO COMEDY LIVE WIRE

Born Robert Francis Goldthwait in 1962, the man who would become "Bobcat" grew up in East Syracuse and was a graduate of Bishop Grimes Junior/Senior High School. Goldthwait became singularly focused on comedy at a young age, often hosting performances for his friends, including the future voice of SpongeBob, Tom Kenny.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

Aside from standup, Goldthwait is known for his comedic acting performances (Police Academy, Hot to Trot, Scrooged) and as a director of dark comedy films (Shakes the Clown, World's Greatest Dad, Sleeping Dogs Lie).

In 2013 he was named "Director of the Year" by Esquire Magazine.

The Weirdest Animated Movies Of All Time These trippy and strange cartoons are decidedly not for kids.