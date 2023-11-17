Super Rare ‘Urkel’ Car for Sale Not Far from Central New York

♫ It's a rare condition / This day in age / To find any of these cars / in the newspaper page ♫

Check out this super cool BMW Isetta that popped up on Facebook Marketplace, not far from Central New York!

It's listed in Scranton, Pennsylvania, which is about 3 hours from the Utica area.

A LITTLE HISTORY

The BMW Isetta was a pint-sized charmer from the 1950s, rocking a front door that opens like a refrigerator. Its goofy bubble body boasted a just a single-cylinder engine, which puttered people around at an average speed of 43 mph. You could say it's the automotive equivalent of a three-legged pug you can't help but adore.

And in case you forgot, it was the preferred mode of transportation of everybody's favorite '90s TV nerd, Steve Urkel from Family Matters! He even drove a red one like this.

Here he is, callously ejecting poor Carl Winslow from the car:

From the original listing:

Unrestored survivor Isetta Cabrio... Runs, drives, and stops good. Price is firm.

And yeah, about that price... it's listed as $29,900. So yeah, that's firm all right. A little too firm for my liking. But then again, I'm working with a radio salary.

But that wasn't even the most interesting part of the car. Check out this bumper sticker:

Apparently there was a BMW Isetta dealership right here in Central New York! Unfortunately my internet sleuthing could find no further historical info on this dealership from yesteryear, but it's pretty cool to think that a bunch of BMW Isettas might've been tooting around Syracuse in the late '50s/early '60s.

But hey, back to Urkel. Fun fact about that guy:

URKEL HAD THE MOST CATCHPHRASES IN TELEVISION HISTORY

Yes, it's true. The man had a knack for crafting a turn of phrase. In case you need a refresher, here were just a few:

"Did I do that?!"

"Got any cheese?!"

"...you love me, don't you?!"

"...look what you did!"

"WHOA, MAMA!"

"I don't have to take this... I'm going home!"

"I'm wearing you down, baby! I'm wearing you DOOOOOWWWN!"

"Hehehehe!" *snort* *snort* *snort*

But hey, enough about Urkel. You can check out the original Scranton Marketplace listing for the BMW Isetta here.

