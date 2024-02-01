3 Weird, Obscure Items You Can Buy on Upstate NY Marketplace Right Now

Have an affinity for the bizarre, unique or unconventional? Read on.

There's only one way to put this-- some people are just drawn to weird sh*t. Chiefly among them: Me. One of my favorite times of the year is the big Madison-Bouckville Antique Show they do every summer. You wanna talk about a smorgasbord of strange? From taxidermy to toys and everything in between, there's pretty much nothing you can't find there.

To get that same dopamine hit I get from window shopping for the absurd, I often go on Facebook Marketplace just to see what junk people are trying to unload. And I found three particularly interesting items I thought were worth highlighting:

ARBY'S 'KEYS TO THE CHEESE'

Sean Whitfield on Facebook Marketplace

Arby's 'Keys to the Cheese' is a head-scratching new promotion Arby's is doing where those who possess the keys can obtain free cheddar sauce at any participating Arby's location. They sold a limited number of them earlier this year for $2 apiece, but this one is listed for $50 in Oxford, New York.

You'd have to really love Arby's and really be pissed you missed your chance to get the keys to want this.

Check out the listing here.

'ALL IN THE FAMILY' BABY DOLL (COMPLETE WITH PENIS)

seller Bonnie Kowalski on Facebook Marketplace

Why-- why does this exist?

A vintage doll tied to the All in the Family sitcom is for sale in Clifton Park. In the series, Joey Stivic was the son of Mike Stivic (played by Rob Reiner) and grandson of Archie Bunker (played by Carroll O'Connor).

The item was promoted as the "first anatomically correct male doll" and proved controversial when it was released in 1976.

Check out the listing here.

BLUES BROTHERS LIFE SIZED STATUES

Patico Marie via Facebook Marketplace

These are cool-- if you've got the money and the space:

Blues brothers Jake & Elwood life size resin statues. They are both in really good condition and have been kept inside my music room. I’m selling because I no longer have the room. They would look great in your man cave or a bar room.

These statues are located in Rome. Check out the original listing here.

