It’s unclear what went on in this fish tank's previous life. Maybe we don’t want to know.

A seller in Fulton recently posted this strange fish tank for sale on a local Facebook garage sale group. The tank can fit 125 gallons of liquid, or maybe one carefully dismembered human. We don’t condone the second option.

Dark humor aside, this is most likely a macabre art piece. Definitely, some interesting choices were made. Bloody hand and footprints, really? The seller didn’t think wiping those clean would help move the product faster? Otherwise, what kind of person is this fish tank appealing to? And don’t say a serial killer, because serial killers would be too meticulous to let an incriminating detail like that skirt by. Trust me, I’ve seen enough serial killer documentaries to know this. Serial killer documentaries are all en vogue in 2022, every streaming platform has like 10 of them. Not to brag or anything, but I was watching serial killer documentaries back when it was still a red flag. So I know what I’m talking about.

This gorgeous glass receptacle also comes with a stand with six drawers in it, so you can store your power saws, drills, duct tape, handcuffs, nylon rope, and whatever else you might need for the hunt.

If this fish tank strikes a cord and you decide to go get it, you might want to bring a few FBI agents to help you move it. I mean, it looks heavy. That’s the only reason I say that.

13 Creepy Photos From Abandoned Hospital In New York Go inside the abandoned J.N Adams Memorial Hospital

Why Are These Weird And Creepy Signs Appearing All Over Syracuse New York? Does anyone know anything about these signs popping up in the Scottholm neighborhood of Syracuse? Here's what we were able to find online to share with you. This question was asked on the Syracuse Reddit board with the following photos:

