Get Ready To Rock! Alice Cooper Is Coming To The Stanley In Utica

He's sick, he's obscene, he is Alice Cooper, and he is coming to The Stanley Theatre in just a few months.

If you didn't catch it, the first words to start this article were indeed from Alice Cooper's iconic 1970's song "No More Mr. Nice Guy". Now, with covid restrictions loosening up a little we are finally getting concerts back in person. One of the concerts will be part of a 27 city tour for Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Alice Cooper. We are going to be able to see The Godfather of Shock Rock at The Stanley on September 22nd.

Mentioning the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Alice Cooper was inducted into the hallowed hall back in 2011 along with other acts like Neil Diamond, and Tom Waits. Who would induct Alice Cooper? Well, that was Rob Zombie. Who better to induct someone who puts on a horror music show on stage?

Cooper isn't only an artist hitting the road performing for people all across the world. He has a nationally syndicated radio night show 'Nights With Alice Cooper'. He also has performed on broadway too. Ol' Black Eyes isn't coming alone to the Stanley, KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will also be performing with Cooper.

Want tickets? Well, you don't have to wait long. They will be going on sale to the public this Friday, July 16th at 10 am. Just hit up The Stanley box office or you can get tickets also through Ticketmaster linked here as well.

With that said, which song are you excited most about seeing? For me, it is "Poison".

