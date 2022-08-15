Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows

It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.

Below we break down 21 of the rock and metal world's most dedicated road warriors. You've heard of all of them, but the ones at the very top are probably some you wouldn't expect. One band's claim to fame is "they were big in Japan." Another has some of the greatest facial hair in rock history. And the most prolific touring band ever was famously lampooned on Saturday Night Live. You'll never believe how many concerts THAT band has played over their 55 year career, shooting way past 2,000, and blowing away everyone else on the list by hundreds of shows.

Plenty of musicians have written songs about the marathon grind and emotional toll of being on tour, and before we begin, appreciate some lyrics from one of the best.

"So you walk into this restaurant,

Strung out from the road,

And you feel the eyes upon you,

As you're shaking off the cold.

You pretend it doesn't bother you

But you just want to explode."- Bob Seger, "Turn the Page"