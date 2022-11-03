The big dance is coming up this month, and if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, one grocery store that we have here in Central New York wants to help you with the biggest part of your meal.

BJs has announced that they are continuing with their yearly tradition of offering members a free Thanksgiving turkey with a purchase of $150 or more. And honestly, that's a bargain.

Spend the $150 between November 1 and November 10 in the same transaction, you will get a digital coupon for a free Butterball Turkey. This transaction can be completed online or in-club. Members can pick up their turkey, fresh or frozen between November 12 and November 23, while supplies last. And, to qualify for the coupon, To qualify, members will need to create a digital account of BJs.com so they can clip their coupons digitally.

So is it TRULY free? If you were planning on going there to do your weekly grocery shopping anyway, technically it is. If you were thinking you could just show up to get a free turkey, then no. Still, it's a steal in my opinion.

“We recognize our members are hunting for incredible value, this year more than ever, so as we head into the season of giving, we’re excited to continue our tradition of offering our members a free turkey promotion,” said Michael Leary, Senior Vice President, GMM, Perishables, and Grocery, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Members can set their holiday tables with everything they need this Thanksgiving, from fresh food and pantry essentials to entertaining sets and serve-ware, while taking advantage of our convenient shopping options, all in a one-stop shop.”

What are some of the things that you could purchase to add up to the $150 to qualify? Here's just some things you can buy that are on sale that would make sense for a Thanksgiving (or even Friendsgiving) celebration:

Pies - depending on the kind you're looking for, they range from $7.99 to $9.99

Tableware - BJs carries a great selection of paper plates, napkins, and more that are all Thanksgiving themed.

Cranberry - whether it be fresh cranberries, canned or juice, they have you covered.

Experts have said with the way of the world today, hosting a typical Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive than we've seen it in the past. Why not advantage of a great deal like this?

You can find BJs in Utica, East Syracuse and Clay.

Are you someone who shops at BJs? Or do you shop somewhere else? Depending on what you need and how many people you have in your family, I can see how one may be better than the other.

