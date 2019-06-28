Bills Player Offers To Pay For Little Girl’s Funeral

Buffalo Bill player Shaq Lawson has stepped up and announced that we will cover the cost of the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting.

The girl, Ja'Naiya Scott was fatally shot at her home in Anderson, South Carolina earlier this week.

Lawson grew up about 20 miles north of Anderson and after hearing our Scott's death, felt compelled to do something.

He told USA Today