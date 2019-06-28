Bills Player Offers To Pay For Little Girl’s Funeral
Buffalo Bill player Shaq Lawson has stepped up and announced that we will cover the cost of the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting.
The girl, Ja'Naiya Scott was fatally shot at her home in Anderson, South Carolina earlier this week.
Lawson grew up about 20 miles north of Anderson and after hearing our Scott's death, felt compelled to do something.
He told USA Today
"I've got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members."
"I know her heart was hurting," Lawson said. "I was so speechless I couldn't saying anything. I felt for her pain. I felt the pain, too. I felt like any way I could possibly help out, I was going to do that. It hit my heart."