Ozzy Osbourne and wife/manager Sharon Osbourne have sent a cease-and-desist to Donald Trump after the president used “Crazy Train” in a tweet mocking the first Democratic debate. In a public statement on Trump’s use of “Crazy Train,” Sharon did some mocking herself, suggesting a list of songs Trump could use instead.

Technical difficulties marred a portion of June 26’s debate, forcing MSNBC to suddenly go to commercial. President Trump tweeted a video the next morning, which uses the classic Ozzy solo track:

Later that day, Sharon Osbourne sent out an official statement demanding Trump stop using the song “in what amounts to a Trump/Pence political ad”:

Based on this morning's unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns. Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals. In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump--perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kayne West ("Gold Digger"), Kid Rock ("I Am the Bullgod") or Ted Nugent ("Stranglehold") will allow use of their music.

The list of musicians who’ve told Trump to stop using their songs at campaign rallies is fairly long. Notable artists include the Rolling Stones, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Aerosmith, Prince, Adele, Neil Young, R.E.M. and Twisted Sister.