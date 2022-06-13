[WATCH] Bill Nye the Science Guy Cuts a Rug at Cornell’s Alumni Reunion

Bill Nye may know a lot about science, but how much does he know about dancing? Apparently, quite a bit.
Nye appeared at Cornell University's alumni reunion this past weekend and was captured on video busting a move to Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," along with several dozens of others.
Nye reportedly requested the song, and even though DJ Chris Washburn had already played it earlier in the night, he obliged Nye's request, saying he "couldn't say no to science."
Nye, 66, had previously dabbled in dance during season 17's Dancing with the Stars, but was eliminated during week three.
Nye rose to fame as the Emmy-award-winning host of Bill Nye the Science Guy, which originally aired from 1993 to 1999 on PBS. The lanky Nye developed a cult following due to his quirky humor and "everyman" approach to science.
Before becoming a nationally-known celebrity, Nye graduated from Ithaca's Cornell University in 1977 with a BS in mechanical engineering. After graduating he worked for the Boeing Corporation while dabbling in standup comedy.
Nye frequently returns to Cornell University for reunions and various functions. In 2005, Nye donated a sun clock to the Ivy League school, which is referred to as the Bill Nye Solar Noon Clock.
