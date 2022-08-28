A case of road rage that sent one person to the hospital is under investigation in Oneida County.

Troopers were call to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in Forestport for a call about a road rage incident at approximately 4:37pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in Forestport, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2018) via Google Maps (August 2022) State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in Forestport, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2018) via Google Maps (August 2022) loading...

When police got to the scene they say they found the “driver of a Chevrolet Impala suffering from a gunshot wound following a road rage incident with several motorcyclists.” The male victim, whose name if not being formally released at this time, was brought to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital with physical injuries that police describe as “non-life-threatening.”

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time of the alleged incident with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at: (315) 366.6000.

The NYSP says that the investigation is continuing.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no arrests have been made. However, if that changes, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

