Woman Admits That She Was Trying To Hit A Different Person With Her Car

A woman at a park in Florida accidentally hit a kid and the kid's grandmother with her car, and fortunately everyone is alright.  But later on, she admitted she was trying to hit a different woman with her car after they had gotten into a fight.

Source: <a href="https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/03/23/woman-slams-car-into-grandmother-and-child-claiming-she-was-trying-to-run-over-someone-else/">Local 10</a>

