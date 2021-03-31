Woman Admits That She Was Trying To Hit A Different Person With Her Car

A woman at a park in Florida accidentally hit a kid and the kid's grandmother with her car, and fortunately everyone is alright. But later on, she admitted she was trying to hit a different woman with her car after they had gotten into a fight.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

Source: <a href="https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/03/23/woman-slams-car-into-grandmother-and-child-claiming-she-was-trying-to-run-over-someone-else/">Local 10</a>