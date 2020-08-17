Big Changes Coming To New Hartford Price Chopper

Have you been to the New Hartford Price Chopper lately? Many of the isles and coolers are bare, but there's no need to worry.

To modernize its stores, Price Chopper is transitioning all 131 locations into a Market 32. Yes, the Price Chopper name will be retired and changed to Market 32. There is currently a Market 32 open in Oneida, but this is the first conversion in the Utica/Rome area.

The 'Market 32' name pays homage to when the Golub family started in the grocery business in 1932, and focuses on health, nutrition, convenience, and variety. While Price Chopper will continue to sell cigarettes, the new Market 32 locations will not.

When the New Hartford store is finished, biz journal says shoppers will find new contemporary earth tones, soft lighting, large photos of fresh bread and fish, and huge wall signs with 32 reasons to like the store (No. 17: We're All About Nutrition, No. 12 Fabulous Flowers).

Price Chopper employees told us Market 32 would be more like a Wegmans emphasizing high quality rather than a low price. We're hoping for cooking classes, more organic/health food choices, and multiple eateries like the one-of-a-kind store that opened in 2014 in Latham, NY.

What are you hoping for?