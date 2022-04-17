Big Change For New York Restaurants, Bars Comes With Major Catch

New York lawmakers believe new rules will help bars across the Empire State. However, these new rules do come with a major catch and top officials want your help to figure out the best ways to implement the new rule.

Last Thursday, New York State lawmakers agreed on the 2023 New York State Budget. The Senate and Assembly passed the budget bills on Friday.

New York State Budget Passed

The budget includes 13 major changes to New York State. You can see all of the changes below.

Among the new items is to-go alcohol.

To-Go Alcohol For New York Restaurants

Restaurants will be able to sell alcohol for take-out and delivery.

"This is a $250 million program to help bring additional relief for small businesses, but also we want to continue bringing relief to those mom and pop small businesses and local restaurants," Gov. Kathy Hochul said while announcing the state budget.

One Huge Catch

There is one catch for to-go alcohol. Food must be purchased with drinks.

Any to-go alcohol order must come with a "substantial food" order. After passing the new law, lawmakers did not get into details about what's considered “substantial food."

What is a "Substantial Food" Order in New York?

On Friday, the New York State Liquor Authority took to Facebook to ask Empire State residents what they consider "substantial food."

"What do you consider 'substantial food.' Should peanuts/pretzels count? Is a slice of pizza 'substantial?' Maybe hummus on pita for our vegan friends? Should chips w/fancy dip qualify? We want to hear from you," New York State Liquor Authority wrote.

The post got 31 comments, but no one really gave an answer. What do you think? Let us know by commenting on Facebook on our mobile app.

New Rules For New York Restaurants With To-Go Drinks

There are a number of other new rules for to-go drinks. Including:

Any purchase for take-out or delivery must be accompanied by a purchase of a substantial food item.

The alcoholic beverages are packaged in a container with a secure lid or cap sealed in a manner designed to prevent consumption without removal of the lid or cap by breaking the seal.

Beverages purchased for take-out or delivery are subject to any applicable state and municipal open container laws, rules, regulations, and ordinances.

Takeout and delivery of alcoholic beverages may only occur during licensed hours of operation of on-premises retailers in the county in which the licensed premises are located.

The price per serving shall be the same as if consumed on-premises and shall not be sold as part of any promotion or special unless such promotion or special is also available for consumption on-premises.

The licensee shall not sell for take-out or deliver, any bottles of liquor or bottles of wine.

The licensee shall not advertise or promote the sale of full bottles of wine or liquor for off-premises consumption

13 Major Changes Coming To New York State

The historic budget makes investments in education, infrastructure, gas, bars, public safety and more including:

