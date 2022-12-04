Best Places In the Country to Find A Job; How Does NY Rank?

Best Places In the Country to Find A Job; How Does NY Rank?

For much of 2022 it has been reported that there are many jobs available in New York. The State's unemployment rate, as recently as October, is 3.6% while the Capital Region is at a low 2.2%. Both examples are improvements from a year ago.

So, how does New York rank on the list of best places to find a job?

Wallet Hub did the research to determine the best places in the country to find a job. Their team of experts looked at a variety of factors including job-market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy.

States in the Northeast did well. Let's take a look at New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. How does New York rank?

#2 - VERMONT - This New England state is #1 in Job Market at #4 in Economic Environment.

#3 - NEW HAMPSHIRE - This state has the lowest unemployment rate in the country and is #1 for job opportunities.

#6 - RHODE ISLAND - First of all, it's not an island and second of all, it's still not an island.

#7 - MASSACHUSETTS - The commonwealth hit #6 with job opportunities and economic environment. Where the heck is New York?

#9 - CONNECTICUT - The Nutmeg State has the second highest employment growth in the country. California is #1.

#10 - NEW JERSEY - Six of the Top 10 best places to find a job in the country are in the Northeast but not New York?

#16 - MAINE - Did New York even make the Top 20?

#19 - NEW YORK - The Empire State ranks second to last in job opportunities but 4th highest in monthly average starting salaries. New York also has the longest average commute in the United States.

West Virginia ranked last in best places to find a job while Washington State ranked #1.

