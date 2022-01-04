These 25 New York Towns Rank Very Best for Raising a Family

According to its website, Niche "connects people to their future schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces.' In other words, Niche is a website that you should definitely poke around if you're considering a move of any kind.

The way Niche works is pretty unique. Not only does the website look at more than one hundred million reviews from real-life people like you and me but they also dig deep into things such as school ratings, crime rates, access to affordable housing, and more.

Looking for the best place in all of New York state to raise your family? When a town receives a high ranking from Niche, it means that the town is attractive for families because it has good schools and is a safe community. These are the top 25 towns for families.

Niche crunched the numbers so that we didn't have to, and these are the very best towns in the entire state of New York in which to raise a family based on the listed criteria.

