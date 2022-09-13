New York Waterfront Hotel Ranks Among Top 10 Best In The Country

It's not every day hotels in New York get national recognition and attention like this.

Every year, USA Today ranks their list of the Top 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. Those who get the recognition are considered by critiques as having some of the best views, beaches and overall experiences for travelers to enjoy.

Credit - Acqualina Resort & Residences via Facebook Credit - Acqualina Resort & Residences via Facebook loading...

This years list included not one, but five destinations that are located in the Northeast. What's even more interesting is that all but three travel spots on the list are also located on the East Coast entirely. (The two additions being from Florida and three exclusions from Hawaii).

USA Today's pick from Upstate New York not only is unique for it's more historic location, compared to the rest of the list, but also because it's the only selection not located on the ocean. Who could it be?

Credit - Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa via Facebook Credit - Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa via Facebook loading...

Mirror Lake Inn - Lake Placid

Not only did this amazing location in Upstate New York make the Top 10, but it came in at an impressive #5 spot on the list. Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa sits right on the shores of Mirror Lake in Lake Placid.

Being just one block away from Main Street, this is an ideal spot for travelers far and wide to come visit the town's Olympic heritage.

Credit - Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa via Facebook Credit - Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa via Facebook loading...

Not only are the views and location incredible, but Mirror Lake Inn has even more amenities itself to enjoy.

Guests have free reign of indoor and outdoor pools, a private sandy beach, tennis court, fitness center and a boat house equipped with paddleboards, kayaks, rowboats and canoes.

The rest of the Top 5 included some amazing vacation destinations on the Atlantic Ocean...

Credit - Ocean House RI via Facebook Credit - Ocean House RI via Facebook loading...

4. Ocean House - Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Credit - Acqualina Resort & Residences via Facebook Credit - Acqualina Resort & Residences via Facebook loading...

3. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach - Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Credit - Wentworth by the Sea Hotel & Spa via Facebook Credit - Wentworth by the Sea Hotel & Spa via Facebook loading...

2. Wentworth by the Sea - New Castle, New Hampshire

Credit - Chatham Bars Inn via Facebook Credit - Chatham Bars Inn via Facebook loading...

1. Chatham Bars Inn - Chatham, Massachussetts

So if you're planning your next vacation by yourself or with the family, take a trip up to Lake Placid. Stay somewhere with nationally ranked service, that also isn't too far of a trip from home.

Most Expensive Majestic Estate on Market in Lake Placid for $31 Million The most expensive majestic estate is on the market in Lake Placid for $31 million. It sits on 46 acres and has 5 buildings, a treehouse, underground tunnels, a shooting range, and an air stream 'she shed.'

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

How to Travel All Around the World Without Leaving Upstate New York There is an unusually high number of Upstate New York communities which carry the same name as international cities and countries. Some Upstate towns were named so in honor of that faraway place. Other naming seems rather random at best. So settle in and take a trip to Cuba, Amsterdam, Rome, Cambridge, Mexico, Warsaw and other places without even leaving Upstate New York. Kind of.

We know there are many more than the 18 on this list, so let us hear from you!

13 Great Places to Stop For A Bite Along US Route 20 in Upstate New York U.S. Route 20 is the longest surface road in New York State. The towns and villages you pass through on this journey are small but historic and beautiful. Here are 13 places to stop for a bite, hit up a brewery, do some fancy dining, or have a hearty breakfast along the way.